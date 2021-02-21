Madrona Financial Services LLC Invests $3.02 Million in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,001,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth $5,297,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 312.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,077,000.

PSI opened at $125.90 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $130.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.16.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

