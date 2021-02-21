MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE MX opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $713.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

