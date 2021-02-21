Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,050 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGY. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 45.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGY. MKM Partners lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.48.

NYSE:MGY opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

