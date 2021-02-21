Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $22.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on MFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. 9,885,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,403. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

