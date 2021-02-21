Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Sells C$345,413.96 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,643.61.

MFC opened at C$24.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.50. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$12.58 and a 12 month high of C$26.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on MFC. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.59.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.