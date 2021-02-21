Marcel Verbaas Sells 60,000 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:XHR opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 70.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 37.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

