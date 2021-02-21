Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $334.20 and last traded at $330.64, with a volume of 6155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $325.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.20.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.