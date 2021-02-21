Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $60.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.60. 2,501,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $115,923,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Masco by 1,985.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,171,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Masco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Masco by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after purchasing an additional 877,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,463,000 after buying an additional 816,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.