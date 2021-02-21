MASQ Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8,575.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. MASQ has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $8,575.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.00503243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00094437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00061770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00077455 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.60 or 0.00412152 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00028589 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,605,936 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

MASQ Coin Trading

MASQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

