Master Contract Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $77,117.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $736,768.70 and $77,117.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,914.71 or 0.03363757 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00026965 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

