Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.58-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63.

MTRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

MTRN opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.47. Materion has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $72.53.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Materion will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

