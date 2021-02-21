Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $816.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report $816.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $851.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $795.96 million. Maximus posted sales of $818.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

MMS stock opened at $82.14 on Thursday. Maximus has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $84.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Maximus by 1,675.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus during the third quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

