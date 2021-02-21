Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $22.73 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,882,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 92,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $148.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $451.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

