Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Invests $38,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854,644 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 79.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,776,000 after purchasing an additional 801,083 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6,344.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 623,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 147.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,083,000 after acquiring an additional 367,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $103.45 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $124.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.25 and its 200 day moving average is $99.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.