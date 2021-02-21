Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Invests $43,000 in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Northwest Natural by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE:NWN opened at $48.88 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $76.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.67%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $69,851.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $198,561. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.