Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Makes New $54,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $205.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

