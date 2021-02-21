Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 283,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 56,153 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 28.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

SLB stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In related news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

