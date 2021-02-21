Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in DTE Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $120.18 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

