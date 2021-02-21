Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $113.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

