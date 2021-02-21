MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Trading Up 6.2%

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s share price was up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.36. Approximately 151,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 111,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $628.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

In other news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 18,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 864,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,832,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,336,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,390 shares of company stock valued at $815,250. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 30,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth $2,690,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

