Meme (MEME) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Meme has a market capitalization of $34.54 million and $50,122.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme token can now be bought for $1,233.68 or 0.02153525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

