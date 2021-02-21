Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MERC. Raymond James upped their target price on Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $13.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

