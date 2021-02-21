Meridian Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $307,636.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. Meridian Network has a market cap of $816,211.55 and $307,636.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0746 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00070495 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002385 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

