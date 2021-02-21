Merrick D. Okamoto Sells 700,000 Shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $34,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,953,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.06 and a beta of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.