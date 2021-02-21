MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in shares of MetLife by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 73,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

