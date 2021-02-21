Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Investec downgraded Metro Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Metro Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Metro Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Metro Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.25.

Shares of MBNKF stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

