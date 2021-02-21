Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) Shares Gap Up to $137.45

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.45 ($1.80), but opened at GBX 144.35 ($1.89). Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) shares last traded at GBX 143.65 ($1.88), with a volume of 404,585 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £250.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.89.

Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) Company Profile (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

