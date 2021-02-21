Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OUKPY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Metso Outotec Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $5.54 on Friday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

