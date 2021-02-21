MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,373,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.74% of MGM Resorts International worth $894,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,448,000 after purchasing an additional 444,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,032,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 311,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

