Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,898 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Microsoft by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $240.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.65. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.12.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.