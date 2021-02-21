MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Up 13.6%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shot up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.50. 11,868,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 17,734,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.36 and a beta of 3.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in MicroVision by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create a high-resolution miniature projection and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand name in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

