Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.34. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIME. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

MIME stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,665,100. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,494,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Mimecast by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,308,000 after purchasing an additional 842,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

