MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for MiMedx Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “b” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

MDXG stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,456,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

