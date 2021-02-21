Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.44 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $10.44 million and approximately $65,569.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for approximately $567.86 or 0.01017830 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 18,390 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance.

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

