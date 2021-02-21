Mizuho Downgrades Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) to Neutral

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,241,000 after buying an additional 66,565 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 52,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

