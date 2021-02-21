Mizuho Increases FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $33.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FE. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.19.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 141.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

