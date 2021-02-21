MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Trading Up 7.2%

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $170.54 and last traded at $170.35. 848,652 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 528,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKSI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.85 and its 200-day moving average is $135.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 10,375.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,968,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

