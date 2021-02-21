Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Acquires $14,999,990.50 in Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 1,185,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $14,999,990.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,726,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,735,177.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $601.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

