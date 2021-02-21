Monarch Services (OTCMKTS:MAHI) Stock Price Down 0%

Monarch Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAHI)’s stock price dropped 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15.

Monarch Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAHI)

Monarch Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, publishes Â’Girls Life', a bi-monthly magazine for girls age ten to fifteen. The company sells its magazines through direct mail solicitation, insert cards, and subscription agents. In addition, it operates a restaurant under the name Â’Peerce's Plantation' with catering facility and bar.

