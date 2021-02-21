Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May Sells 56,234 Shares

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter W. May also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of Mondelez International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

