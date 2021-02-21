Mondrian Capital Management LLC Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.8% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total transaction of $3,357,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $261.56 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

