Mondrian Capital Management LLC Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 3.8% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 48,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 275,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI opened at $163.80 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.38 and a 200 day moving average of $133.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.04.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

