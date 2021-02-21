MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $13,846.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007114 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001835 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002573 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00215566 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 214,627,164 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.