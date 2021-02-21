Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives $301.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO opened at $280.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.97.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

