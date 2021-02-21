MoonSwap Trading Up 15% Over Last 7 Days (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One MoonSwap token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $21,267.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.01 or 0.00396151 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 15,029,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,007,973 tokens. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin.

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

