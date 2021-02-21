Morgan Stanley Cuts American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $98.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.86.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock opened at $79.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $103.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after buying an additional 2,973,435 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 534,194 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after buying an additional 522,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 722.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after buying an additional 418,427 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.