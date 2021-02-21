Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $30.26 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

COOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

