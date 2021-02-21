MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) received a €210.00 ($247.06) price target from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €202.00 ($237.65) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €179.38 ($211.03).

Shares of MTX opened at €191.55 ($225.35) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1-year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1-year high of €269.90 ($317.53). The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion and a PE ratio of 42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €203.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €178.86.

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

