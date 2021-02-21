MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) had its target price dropped by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTY. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.50.

Shares of MTY opened at C$48.36 on Friday. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$58.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$52.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.43.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

