Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. The Company’s products include filters, capacitors, thermistors, resistors, noise suppression components, coils, piezoelectric sound components, power supplies, sensors, hybrid integrated circuit (IC), and microwave components. It sells its products to electronics companies for use as components in telecommunication, computer, audio, video, automotive electronics, and other electronic products. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS MRAAY opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. Murata Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

